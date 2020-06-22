'We were not given an explanation,' SA bar manager defends actions after TABC suspends liquor permit

A TABC suspension order states Burnhouse didn't comply with social distancing orders over the weekend and as a result, had its liquor permit revoked for 30 days.

SAN ANTONIO — Five hundred bars were inspected across Texas over the weekend and just one in San Antonio received a citation.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission started inspections to make sure businesses are in compliance with state orders. The agency called the initiative Operation Safe Open.

"What we're looking for primarily are going to be those social distancing requirements that are laid out on the Governor's executive orders basically that requires the parties to be at least six feet apart," Chris Porter a TABC spokesperson said.

Porter told KENS 5 of the 17 hit with violations over the weekend just one of those establishments was in San Antonio.



A TABC suspension order states Burnhouse on North Loop 1604 did not comply with the social distancing orders over the weekend and as a result, had its liquor permit revoked for 30 days.

A call to Burnhouse got us in touch with David Amrollah who stated he was the bar's General Manager and didn't understand what they did wrong.

"We were not given an explanation as to what was going on, what did we do wrong," Amrollah stated over the phone.

"People were not served at the bar, we didn't have parties bigger than 6, we were handing out free masks at the door, asking everyone to wear their masks, its an unfortunate situation but it is what it is."

Amrollah said they will have to close for 30 days and hopes they are able to recover after that, as for his customers he has but one message.