SAN ANTONIO — Many local businesses are hurting due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, an online marketing company has created a website to help them thrive.

Locals Helping Locals was launched by JCE SEO, LLC. The purpose of the website is to help spread the word about all the restaurants that are open and are offering drive-thru, to-go and food delivery services.

Restaurant owners can create a listing with their hours, menus, website, images and social links.

The creation of the website comes after San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to extend the closure of bars and restaurants for 30 days while the city waits out the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every order that you place helps them stay operational, and more importantly, it helps all the employees who are dependent on their income to support their families," the company says.

You can visit their website here.

