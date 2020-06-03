SEATTLE — Washington will “immediately receive” $11.5 million in federal funding to help combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.

The funding comes after President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure Friday morning to tackle the virus outbreak in the U.S. The legislation will provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests, and potential treatments.

Washington state will also be eligible to receive continued resources as health officials work to limit the spread of the virus.

As of Friday morning, 13 people have died and at least 70 others have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington state.

“This robust emergency funding package is an important step toward ensuring the federal government steps up to the scale and seriousness of this growing public health emergency. It provides critical funding to ensure that vaccines, once developed, are affordable and available to all who need them, and, that state and local governments are reimbursed for costs incurred while assisting the federal response to the COVID-19 threat,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06).

The legislation signed by President Trump also allows $1 billion in loan subsidies to help small businesses and others that have seen financial losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. The virus outbreak in China has caused financial problems for geoduck producers in the Pacific Northwest.

Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Kilmer, Rep. Suzan DelBene (WA-01), and King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday outlining how the federal funding will be implemented in Washington state. The press conference will be streamed on KING5.com and on the KING 5 mobile app.