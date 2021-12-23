Want a $100 H-E-B gift card? Metro Health offering them at their clinics as incentive to get vaccinated

To date, 5,086 gift cards have been distributed.

SAN ANTONIO — As many prepare to spend time with loved ones for the holidays, Metro Health is encouraging the community to get their coronavirus vaccine.

With the Omicron variant now detected in Bexar County, Metro Health recommends that if you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination, to please get vaccinated as soon as possible.

If you are eligible, you can get a COVID booster to help protect you from the different variants, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Now that the winter season has officially arrived, we want residents to be protected from COVID-19 as well as the flu,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said. “As the weather gets colder and we remain indoors more often, getting vaccinated is important. Let’s take care of our loved ones and continue to follow the guidelines so we can remain healthy this holiday season."

Currently, the positivity rate is 2.2% and the risk level is mild and steady. The case rate is 13.0 per 100,000 population.

Also, 86% of individuals, ages 5 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 71.2% of the population, ages 5 and older, are fully vaccinated.

Metro Health also recommends everyone wear masks regardless of your vaccination status.

If you are feeling ill, stay home and get tested, they said.

Click here for more information about staying safe during the winter holidays.

Metro Health also wants to emphasize the importance of getting tested under the following circumstances:

·Before attending large gatherings or visiting grandparents

·About five days after an exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19

·As soon as you develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Types of tests and testing locations:

·No cost community testing sites are listed at covid19.sanantonio.gov. Most require an appointment. Results take one to three days.

·Home tests sold for $20-$25 in drugstores and grocery stores. Availability varies.

·Home tests sold online: Cost varies, often more than $100. Can be PCR or antigen. The more expensive ones require downloading an app and/or having a telehealth visit.

·Tests at clinics and urgent care centers

Metro Health continues to offer a $100 H-E-B gift card incentive at Metro Health clinics only to encourage individuals to become fully vaccinated.

To date, 5,086 gift cards have been distributed.

Metro Health’s Alamodome Drive-Thru Clinic is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays. The drive-thru clinic hours are noon to 4p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed Friday, Dec. 24.