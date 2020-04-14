GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Walmart is launching a pick-up hour for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities, and anyone designated high risk by the CDC at select pick-up store locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. everyday.

This is the most recent step Walmart has taken in its COVID-19 response effort to support customers who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Pick-up associates are following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The point of pick-up is also contact free. Customers open their trunks and associates load the groceries. Customers don't need to sign for the order.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product.

Ward also said, “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart's grocery page that displays the qualifications needed to select the 'At Risk Only' slot and opt in for the service.

At risk customers can use all other available pick-up times as well. They are not limited to the reserved hour.

Customers can begin filling their basket through the Walmart website or app.

To find a location offering Grocery Pick-up near you, visit the pick-up location map.

A detailed how to place a curbside pick-up order is available here.

While Walmart associate work a quickly as possible to restock high-demand products, the company has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup, similar to what customers would see in stores.

For more information about purchase limits and how to place curbside pickup orders visit Walmart's Answering Your Questions page.

For more information about the steps Walmart has taken to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their Here For You page.

