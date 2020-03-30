WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon announced in a letter to families and staff that the principal of G.W. Carver Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kincannon said Phillip Perry said the district learned of his diagnosis Sunday night and that he was hospitalized.

Kincannon also addressed how much contact Perry had with families and employees.

"Although our campuses have been closed since March 16, our campus leaders have been hard at work to support our students," said Kincannon. "At times the week after spring break, Mr. Perry was on campus and at the administration building. He was also present when at-home learning kits were distributed to G.W. Carver families last Monday."

Kincannon said anyone who felt they had been in close contact with Perry should contact their healthcare provider and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

"We are working with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and they will be in contact with anyone who has been in close, prolonged contact with Mr. Perry," said Kincannon "The health district has a COVID-19 public information line at 254-750-1890, and you can also contact them for concerns related to exposure and symptoms."

Perry has been the principal at G.W. Carver since May 2019. He was previously assistant principal from 2013-2015 and then was principal of Fred Edwards Academy in Temple in 2015.

After serving with the Marine Corps, Perry went to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

His first job in education was in Aldine ISD as a special education teacher at Caraway Middle School. From there, Perry transferred to Lamar Junior High School with Lamar Consolidated ISD, and in 2011, he moved to Waco to become an assistant principal at Waco High School for two years.

Also, Waco ISD expects to extend school closures, Kincannon. She will be on a call with other superintendents from around the state Monday afternoon to discuss the possible closure of schools next week.

