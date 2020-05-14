Vote by mail options gain support with passing of resolution

The proposal affects voters who perceive a "risk to health" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday morning in support of vote by mail options for upcoming elections.

It comes amid concerns about the safety of voting at the polls during a pandemic - specifically for those voters who perceive a "risk to health" due to the coronavirus pandemic if they vote in person.

A few weeks ago, KENS 5 took a poll - asking for viewers' thoughts on mail in voting.

The majority of voters, 54 percent, said they support a mail in voting option in every election. Just five percent were in support for the option during the pandemic.