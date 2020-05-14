Vote by mail options gain support with passing of resolution

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday morning in support of vote by mail options for upcoming elections.
It comes amid concerns about the safety of voting at the polls during a pandemic - specifically for those voters who perceive a "risk to health" due to the coronavirus pandemic if they vote in person.
A few weeks ago, KENS 5 took a poll - asking for viewers' thoughts on mail in voting.
The majority of voters, 54 percent, said they support a mail in voting option in every election. Just five percent were in support for the option during the pandemic.
Jackie Callanen, the elections administrator, told the Commissioners Court she would be asking for approval to hire temporary workers through Bexar County in the months to come.