Visitation to be held Wednesday for Deputy Timothy De La Fuente

SAN ANTONIO — A visitation is planned this week for Bexar County Deputy Timothy De La Fuente.
Deputy De La Fuente died in late April at his home after becoming seriously ill. The Medical Examiner confirmed he died from complications from coronavirus.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday that due to the nature of his death, there was a delay before he could be laid to rest. He also said the Deputy De La Fuente's services will be broadcast outside of the funeral home through closed circuit television.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Home at 1700 SE Military Dr. A prayer service is planned at 7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are still pending.