SAN ANTONIO — According to Visit San Antonio, tourism is the number three industry in the Alamo City leaving many to wonder if the city’s tourism industry will be affected by coronavirus.

As the fear of the virus spreads across the world, large-scale events, like South by Southwest in Austin have been cancelled.

David Gonzalez with Visit San Antonio said only one large conference has been cancelled so far in San Antonio.

On Friday, The Self Storage Association cancelled their annual conference set to be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center next week. Gonzalez said some other event and conference organizers haven’t cancelled, but are making plans to reschedule.

“We want that economic benefit to stay in San Antonio,” said Gonzalez. “We get 39 million visitors a year in San Antonio. We have a lot of people that come through and 10 percent of that is our convention and meetings client.”

Gonzalez said the organization is still calculating the impact a potential loss of tourism revenue might have on the city, but said most of the conflicts with the conferences are primarily because people just can’t get here.

“What's happening across the country is that a lot of corporations are telling their employees you can't travel anywhere outside of your home city, that's what some conferences are seeing,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said that one out of eight San Antonians work in hospitality and tourism.

“You have the people that work here, but also your tax dollars, because tourism dollars, hotel occupancy dollars help fund things like Riverwalk expansion. The AT&T Center got built off of that,” said Gonzalez. “So it's very important that we have that investment coming into San Antonio.”

Currently there is no community spread of the Coronavirus in San Antonio, so Gonzalez said it’s important to let people know that the city is still open for business.

“It's good for everybody to know that they can continue to come San Antonio and have their meetings here, travel here, and be welcome as they always are,” said Gonzalez.

Visit San Antonio has created a link on their webpage with a video message from Mayor Ron Nirenberg to inform the public about the facts surrounding evacuees housed at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, and further encourages visitors there is no risk to the public.

