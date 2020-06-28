Video shows performers on stage without masks at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Pictures and videos posted to Facebook show performers on stage at Six Flags Fiesta Texas without masks.
The company responded in a statement, saying that they have changed the choreography for all of their shows to allow performers to keep six feet of social distance.
Here is the statement in full:
"The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. We have implemented comprehensive new safety measures in conjunction with CDC guidelines that include the highest levels of sanitization and social distancing protocols. All guests and team members (including performers) undergo temperature checks and health screenings daily before entering the park.
"All shows are currently being performed in outdoor stage venues only, and social distancing theater markers along with closed front rows convey appropriate seating locations. We have additionally revised the choreography of all our shows to allow for social distancing between performers while on stage. Theater locations are additionally cleaned and sanitized between scheduled showtimes. We will continue to follow strict adherence to CDC and state and local guidelines to keep everyone safe."