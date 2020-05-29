VIA maintenance employee tests positive for coronavirus

"The team member whose test results were reported today was last at work on April 9 and had little to no contact with the public in their role," VIA said.

SAN ANTONIO — According to VIA Metropolitan Transit, a maintenance employee has tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at home.

"The team member whose test results were reported today was last at work on April 9 and had little to no contact with the public in their role," a release from VIA said.

"The employee was tested at an area clinic on May 27 and reported the positive results today. Their work area and areas within the building they may have visited in the days prior to April 9 have since been cleaned and disinfected multiple times."