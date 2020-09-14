VIA driver who died after complications from COVID-19 honored with name displayed on buses

Harvey A. Fauria was a bus operator for VIA for five years.

VIA Metropolitian Transit is honoring one of its drivers who recently died after complications from COVID-19 by displaying his name on buses Monday.

Harvey A. Fauria was a bus operator for VIA for five years. He was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19 in June and his last day of service was June 29. His positive test results were reported on June 30, according to VIA. He passed away the evening of Thursday, September 10.

"Words seem too small to express the sadness we feel about Mr. Fauria's passing," VIA Station Foreman Kenya Skinner said in a letter to employees Friday. "He was an easy-going, charismatic man. His smile was bigger than life. We lost a special person who will truly be missed."