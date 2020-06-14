VIA announces that three more employees have tested positive for coronavirus

According to a statement on VIA's website, none of the three employees are bus drivers.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit announced that three employees have tested positive for coronavirus this week.

None of them are bus drivers, and they are recovering at home. In a release on their website, they said that two worked in maintenance and the other worked in procurement.

"To date, eight VIA operators, three administrative employees and three maintenance staff members have tested positive for the virus," the statement reads. "Four team members continue to recover at home. All others have been cleared to return to work."