Veterans say Pentagon's newly announced vaccine mandate 'isn't surprising'

"The last thing we want is to endanger our careers or cut short the time that's in our heart to serve," one U.S. Army veteran told KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — Two U.S. Army veterans say they're not surprised the Pentagon is now mandating that troops take the coronavirus vaccine.

The Department of Defense announced the move Monday, and aims to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required military inoculations by Sept. 15. The mandate could take effect earlier if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to the Pfizer vaccine before September, as expected.

"This is something that active duty personnel are very, very used to," said Tony Jasso, a retired Army combat veteran. "Our military is brave enough to take on anything that's given to them."

Jasso supports the mandate, saying it will ensure troops are more combat-ready.

"Imagine this: You're prepping for deployment, you're getting everyone ready for travel and then fever takes you out before the enemy does," he said. "Readiness is our responsibility."

Jasso notes that servicemen and women are used to taking orders without question.

"Once you sign that dotted line, pretty much your life is out of your hands," said Chris White, a retired Army airborne infantryman who does not support a mandate. "If (the vaccine) was fully FDA-approved, I don't think many people would have a lot of issue with it."

He noted that troops are among the nation's healthiest people, contending that they're less likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"The risk is very minimal," he said. "I just don't see what the rush is, other than just trying to make a political statement."

He argues that the military should take other soldier-killers, like alcoholism and nicotine addiction, more seriously.

"If you really cared about your soldier's health and well-being and force readiness, then you'd address those issues first and stop caving to political pressure," White said.

The Pentagon says more than 1 million soldiers are fully vaccinated. Another 237,000 have taken the first of two COVID-19 shots.