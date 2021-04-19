Yale now joins Wesleyan University in Middletown in requiring students to be vaccinated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University announced Monday that all students returning for the 2021-2022 school year must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We are requiring all undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students who plan to be on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the start of the fall 2021 semester," a message on Yale's website by President Peter Salovey said. |Additionally, we expect students who plan to study or work on campus this summer to be inoculated as soon as vaccinations are available to them."

Yale is the latest university requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the fall semester. It is the second school in Connecticut.

Wesleyan University in Middletown had also announced that all students returning for the fall semester in 2021 must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The moves from both universities come amid a massive push by the state to get all residents 16 years and older, as well as college students, inoculated against the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont has said the vaccines will be distributed to schools and colleges across the state, along with other strategies.

"We're going to be bringing the vaccine schools, we're going to bring the vaccine to colleges, we had young people on TV telling their friends and friends of friends they got to do it," said Lamont.

