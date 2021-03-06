First-dose vaccine appointments at Wonderland to end this week

University Health will continue to offer walk-in vaccinations at its Robert B. Green pharmacy for the time being.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the busier COVID-19 vaccination sites in the San Antonio area is slowing down operations. According to officials with University Health, Friday is set to be the last day members of the public can receive a first dose of the immunization at its Wonderland of the Americas location.

First-dose vaccines will also be provided on a walk-in basis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week. Meanwhile, July 2 will be the last day to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Wonderland.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also remain available through June 22.

The news comes a few days after local vaccination progress reached a milestone, with more than 50% of Bexar County's eligible population fully vaccinated. UH officials say that, out of the nearly 460,000 vaccines distributed by its staff this year, more than 400,000 were provided at Wonderland.