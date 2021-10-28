Will you need to get a 4th booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine?

The CDC is updating its recommendations this week to say that the seriously immunocompromised can get a fourth booster shot 6 months after their third dose.

SAN DIEGO — Could a fourth booster shot to fight COVID-19 be on the way? Researchers with the CDC are looking into the idea for the immunocompromised. The idea comes as the nation is still finding its way out of the pandemic.

Hearing the words, “fourth shot” may sound alarming but doctors say this added layer of protection is only for the seriously immunocompromised and not for the general public.

Dr. Robert Schooley is a professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego in the Infectious Disease Department.

"Looking at when reinfection begins to occur, it's become clear that revaccination helps people who didn't get a big boost the first time around," he said.

Dr. Schooley said getting a fourth shot for the immunocompromised is a good idea.

"These are people who can get into real trouble if they get infected so we want them to have as strong as an immune system response if they get exposed," he said.



The CDC is updating its recommendations this week to say that the seriously immunocompromised can get a fourth booster shot 6 months after their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's not for most of us," Dr. Schooley said. "It's for a small group of people that we need to try to tune up the best we can as the virus circulates. [These] are renal transplant patients, people with lymphoma, people who are on immunosuppressive drugs for some connective tissue diseases."



Cassie Swartwout's husband is immunocompromised. She said they welcome the idea from the CDC to help keep him safe.

"I think that they look at the science, and I'm comfortable with the decisions that they make," she said. "For someone who is in his situation, their booster or third dose is probably just making them fully vaccinated."

Swartwout said her family struggled for months to stay safe and uninfected before having access to vaccines.

"We basically didn't see anybody. We stayed at home and only got grocery delivery," she said.

Swartwout said her family literally cannot afford to not do everything they can to stay healthy and not contract the virus.

"A huge concern for me and my family is what if I got an immune disease or long COVID, or my kids did, we're adding that on top of his chronic illness expenses and that's not financially feasible," she said. "You'll go bankrupt. And you'll have to find a way to continue treating that condition."