Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for kids and teens ages 12-15 in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO — On May 10, the FDA expanded the emergency use authoritization for the Pfizer vaccine to kids and teens aged 12-15. A CDC panel met on Wednesday, May 12 to issue guidance on the vaccinating kids in that age range. Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine wherever it is offered.

As of Thursday morning, most places offering the Pfizer vaccine have publicly invited those age 12 and over to receive the shot. Those include the following:

HEB -Click here to schedule

Walgreens -Click here to schedule

CVS Pharmacy vaccine clinics-Click here to schedule

University Health vaccination hubs-Click here to schedule

The vaccine hub at the Alamodome and the UT Health vaccine clinics do offer the Pfizer vaccine, but had not yet updated their websites or social media pages to show it offered to ages 12 and up, but check back to their sites for updates.

If you know of any other places offering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and over, please reach out to the KENS 5 newsroom at news@kens5.com or post a comment on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

