SAN ANTONIO — On May 10, the FDA expanded the emergency use authoritization for the Pfizer vaccine to kids and teens aged 12-15. A CDC panel met on Wednesday, May 12 to issue guidance on the vaccinating kids in that age range. Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine wherever it is offered.

As of Thursday morning, most places offering the Pfizer vaccine have publicly invited those age 12 and over to receive the shot. Those include the following:

HEB -Click here to schedule

Walgreens -Click here to schedule

CVS Pharmacy vaccine clinics-Click here to schedule

University Health vaccination hubs-Click here to schedule

We are now vaccinating kids 12-15 at our Wonderland of the Americas Vaccination Center. At the upper level, vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 7:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XD3w7IL55I — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 13, 2021

The vaccine hub at the Alamodome and the UT Health vaccine clinics do offer the Pfizer vaccine, but had not yet updated their websites or social media pages to show it offered to ages 12 and up, but check back to their sites for updates.