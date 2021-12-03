Where to find a coronavirus vaccine appointment as rollout ramps up across Texas

Many locations across Bexar County are vaccinating by the thousands.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out across Texas. The numbers have been increasing substantially over the past three months with hundreds of thousands in San Antonio being vaccinated.

Through Wednesday University Health has administered more than 178,000 doses of vaccine at its three locations: Wonderland of the Americas Mall, University Hospital and the Robert B. Green campus. Right now they aren't registering any new patients but those wanting to be notified when they are can subscribe to University’s Health Focus newsletter and/or download their mobile app.

But regardless of which of the two vaccines you get, you need to get the second dose.

"So far we really would like people to take that second dose if possible because that really offers the highest level of efficacy, probably around 90 to 95 percent for both vaccines that are currently available," said Dr. Bryan Alsip from University Health.

WellMed is also still registering for appointments through their phone line, the number 833-968-1745. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered recipients will receive the vaccine at the Cisneros or Lopez Senior Centers.

CVS Health is adding 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas. They are already administering the vaccine at 180 CVS pharmacy locations across the state. The new locations will start giving them out as early as this Sunday, March 14th for eligible groups.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, those are groups 1a and 1b, as well as Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff, as well as childcare workers. And now starting next Monday the 15th those between the ages of 50 and 65 will be eligible for the vaccine. CVS urges everyone eligible to get the vaccine, especially those in the older population.

To register for the vaccine you can do so at CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app. There will be no walk-ins without an appointment. If you don't have internet you can call 800-746-7287.

UT Health is also one of the main hubs now offering online registration. Their registration went live Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning all 5,000 slots were filled. They're giving out mostly the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They say they've only had a small number of the Johnson and Johnson so far.

UT Health expects to get another allotment of vaccines early next week, and the best way to find out about registration being open is to opt into the City's text alert system by texting VACCINE to 55000 or in Spanish VACUNA to 55000.

"We were designated a vaccine hub at the very onset but we've been really targeting teachers, daycare providers, healthcare workers, and folks with medical conditions," said Dr. Robert Leverence from UT Health San Antonio. "However, now we are able to also offer direct online scheduling to the public as well."