WellMed to close vaccine clinics Monday due to inclement weather; appointments to be rescheduled

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed announced on its Facebook page that it is canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday, February 15 due to inclement weather expected.

The weather forecast shows frozen precipitation is expected throughout the area, including possibly sleet, frozen rain and even snow.

The organization said Friday that all the appointments scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. WellMed has been operating two clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine, Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and WellMed Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center.