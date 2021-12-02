WellMed to close vaccine clinics Monday due to inclement weather; appointments to be rescheduled

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed announced on its Facebook page that it is canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday, February 15 due to inclement weather expected.
The weather forecast shows frozen precipitation is expected throughout the area, including possibly sleet, frozen rain and even snow.
The organization said Friday that all the appointments scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. WellMed has been operating two clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine, Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and WellMed Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center.
In that same post, WellMed announced all vaccine appointments are full at this time. Phone lines reopened this week, and all appointments were quickly booked. The organization says they will reopen the appointment phone lines as soon as supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is received.