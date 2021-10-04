WellMed offering 3,000 appointments for the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The appointments will take place for two days from Monday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day.

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed is opening appointments for more than 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at the Doris Griffin Senior One-Stop Center.

Anyone age 18 and older who needs to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can sign up online to get vaccinated. You can register at this website.

You can call the toll-free vaccination hotline at 833-968-1745 to get an appointment at this clinic. The hotline also is taking appointments for the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center (8353 Culebra Road) and the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center (517 S.W. Military Drive).