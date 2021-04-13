WellMed halts use of the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after FDA/CDC recommendation

The company said it would make efforts to offer anyone who was scheduled for that vaccine the option of receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed is halting some vaccine appointments after the FDA and CDC issued a joint recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

In its joint statement, the federal agencies state:

“CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.”

This AM @US_FDA will host presser: https://t.co/fVkDxA6jJJ at 9c/10e after recommending pause w/#JohnsonAndJohnsonVaccine

▪️cited "abundance of caution" after 6 “extremely rare” cases of severe blood clots after vax

▪️mtg set for tomorrow to review cases

Full statements⬇️@kens5 https://t.co/mNDJGZ8IWE pic.twitter.com/alVaqIPvnB — erica zucco (@ericazucco) April 13, 2021

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

WellMed recently opened up appointments for the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. But, in a statement to its Facebook page, the company said it would make efforts to offer anyone who was scheduled for that vaccine the option of receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.