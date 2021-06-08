COVID-19 vaccines could soon be available at your local doctor

City leaders met with White House vaccine coordinators to discuss the Alamo City's latest strategies to immunize residents.

SAN ANTONIO — From stadiums to pharmacies to (potentially) your local doctor’s office, the ways to get a vaccine for COVID-19 continue to evolve.

City leaders met with the White House’s vaccine coordinator to discuss efforts to get more shots in arms, and your local doctor could play a bigger role.

“I think 99.9% of all the physicians out there are going to tell people to get a vaccine one way or the other, unless you have a compromised immune system, and you have to think about it,” said Rex Lee.

Lee does, in fact, have a compromised immune system and he has been taking his time thinking about the vaccine. A preventative measure against cancer left him without a thyroid, so he always prefers to get his medications through his doctor.

“This is what I do for the flu shot. I go down to my primary care physician. She examines me and then she sees if I’m compatible with the vaccine and then she prescribes it and then administers it to me in her office,” Lee said.

He said he couldn’t do that with the coronavirus because vaccines were only being offered through pharmacies and pop-up clinics, but that may be changing soon.

“Health leaders talked today about making sure that there are doses available at every single doctor clinic or pharmacy in town," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a Friday media briefing. “Wherever you can go to get medical assistance we want to make sure there’s a vaccine waiting for you."

“Please provide vaccines to everybody you can," added Dr. Junda Woo, medical director for Metro Health. "Call in people who haven’t been vaccinated and start having those conversations.”

Woo said vaccine providers previously had to order doses in bulk and be sure they could either store them in special freezers or use them all up before they spoiled.

“It’s not like that anymore,” she said. “You can just order one vial and we can help you with storage if that’s an issue here at the health department.”

White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair met with community leaders to discuss efforts to encourage more people in Bexar County to get the vaccine.

Couchair made sure to emphasize the role peoples' doctors would play in that effort.

“We know that doctors are the most trusted sources when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine information.” Choucair said. “We’d want to leverage that and make sure that that’s happening,”

Lee said he plans on having a conversation with his doctor about the vaccine when he is able, but he worries some of the rhetoric surrounding it.