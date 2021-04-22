Starting Friday, no Alamodome appointment necessary for eligible residents seeking vaccine

As of Thursday, more than half of the county's eligible population has received at least one dose.

SAN ANTONIO — As the community continues encouraging residents to get immunized against COVID-19, it’s taking extra measures to make access to vaccines easier. Beginning Friday, anyone 16 years of age and older can go to the Alamodome for a free vaccine—no appointment necessary.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the development at Thursday evening’s COVID-19 response/vaccine progress briefing, adding more than 50% of eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose. As of Thursday, that amounts to 817,213 residents.

Meanwhile, more than 511,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated, according to local data.

Vaccinations at the Alamodome are available between noon and 5 p.m., or until the site runs out of doses.

“It’s easier than ever to be able to get your vaccine,” said Bexar County Commissioner Trish Deberry, adding a widely vaccinated population is a boost not only to community health, but also when it comes to jump-starting the economy as the weather warms up and a postponed Fiesta is only weeks away.