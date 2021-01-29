Vaccine Team: No, the coronavirus vaccine will not give you COVID-19

'You cannot get COVID-19 from these vaccines. You cannot. All right? None of them are live viruses,' UT Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Leverence said.

SAN ANTONIO — A question the Vaccine Team has received a lot is whether or not you can get COVID-19 from the coronavirus vaccine.

"You cannot get COVID-19 from these vaccines. You cannot. All right? None of them are live viruses."

That's the short answer from UT Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Leverence.

The vaccine was developed using a relatively new technology called mRNA.

With that being said, Dr. Leverance said it is possible to contract COVID-19 after you have gotten the first dose of the vaccine.

And the reason is due to the fact that COVID-19 is prevalent in the community right now.

Last month, an Austin doctor shared her story of testing positive after getting her first dose.

"I have no doubt in my mind that this is just really bad luck that we had."

Around the time Dr. Emily Porter and her husband got the vaccine their son was sick.

It turned out he had COVID-19, and had already infected his parents before they were vaccinated.