Vaccine Progress: Nearly one quarter of Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

Across Bexar County, more than 955,000 vaccine doses have been administered, as of April 12.

601,272 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 38.72% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

DSHS defines "population" as residents who are 16 years of age or older; in Bexar County, this represents more than 1.55 million people. The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

100,298 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County; a total of 955,501 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since vaccination efforts began 17 weeks ago.

Across Texas, 5.721 million residents are fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 14.497 million vaccine doses, as of April 12. Texas is one of seven states with less than 20% of its population fully vaccinated, as of April 11:

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Monday, April 12):

317 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 210,796 .

Metro Health reports new data at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas (data as of Monday, April 12):

1,660 cases reported, including 1,444 new confirmed, 169 new probable, and 47 backlogged cases. More than 2.819 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

cases reported, including 1,444 new confirmed, 169 new probable, and 47 backlogged cases. More than 2.819 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Eight additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 48,219.

additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 48,219. 2,823 Texans were hospitalized Monday, which is up 19 from the previous day.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Bexar County COVID-19 Trends

This week's update of the Warning Signs and Progress Indicators for Bexar County saw Bexar County holding steady at the low-risk level. The positivity rate rose slightly to 2.4% after holding steady at 2.1% for two straight weeks.

The county's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases increased from 198 at the end of last week to 232 on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatments at area hospitals continued its uptick Monday after jumping above 200 in nearly a month Friday. 217 patients are hospitalized, while 28 patients are on ventilators and 79 are in intensive care.

Just seven days ago, 176 patients were hospitalized.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.