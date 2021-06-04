Vaccine clinic at San Antonio church aims at closing access gap for ethnic minorities

A nationwide poll last month from Edelman Trust Barometer found more than 40% of eligible Black and Hispanic people said they could not access the vaccine.

SAN ANTONIO — Bridging the gap to get the shot of hope. On Monday. nearly 300 people on the city's east side got their second shot of the vaccine. Leslie Copeland was one of those people who got her second dose of the vaccine. Metro Health held the special vaccine clinic at Bethel A.M.E. Church.

"I thought it was important to vaccinate in a place I feel comfortable," she said.

Bethel is Copeland's childhood church.

"It is a sense of relief," she said. "It is a big blessing this site is here."

In January, she was in the hospital with coronavirus.

"I don't think healthcare should be a disparity for people," Copeland said.

However, studies have shown ethnic minorities have less access to the coronavirus vaccine. In fact, a nationwide poll last month from Edelman Trust Barometer found more than 40% of eligible Black and Hispanic people said they could not access the vaccine.

Religious leaders like Raymond Bryant said location is key. He is the presiding elder of the San Antonio District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

"They want the shots," he said. "They've been wondering how they were going to get it. So, when it happened at this church, it was a praise God moment for most people."

Bryant said about 255 people showed up Monday to get their second shot. He said most were 70 and older. Another issue for them is transportation, so the majority showed up in buses.

"It makes a tremendous difference of where you do it," he said. "The location really does matter. And this is in the heart of the community."

San Antonio Metro Health is partnering with the church to administer the shots. Dell Braziel is volunteer with the church and is also a retired nurse.

"We have a long way to go with the disparities in healthcare" she said. "But this is one good way to dispel that information of not being able to get healthcare and not being able to get a vaccine."