University Health extends COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule as high demand continues

Residents are now able to set an appointment more than one week ahead of time.

SAN ANTONIO — Citing the "tremendous anxiety" being felt by community members regarding difficulties in setting an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, officials with University Health say they will open up their vaccination schedule so that residents can schedule theirs several weeks in advance.

Currently, residents attempting to set their appointment can only do so for the following week, leading to a massive amount of people trying to nail down one of a very limited number of appointment slots via either phone or online.

However, doses of coronavirus vaccine are currently being distributed by Texas to individual communities in weekly shipments. Thus, University Health officials say, any scheduled appointment that is more than a week away is "dependent upon the vaccine shipment for their week." It will be contingent on those residents to check online the Friday before the week of their scheduled appointment to ensure it's secure.

"If University Health does not receive vaccine for a particular week, those appointments will be rescheduled for another week," officials said in a press release.