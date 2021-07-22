Vaccinations plateau as COVID-19 conditions worsen in Bexar County | Track the numbers

KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Need a vaccine appointment? Click here for the latest information on local vaccine distribution with our ongoing Vaccine Tracker.

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Wednesday, July 21):

The positivity rate increased to 13.5% on Monday, July 19, continuing its concerning rise of more than 8 percentage points over the last two weeks.

The 7-day moving average of new cases spiked from 265 cases per day to 363 cases per day, and the total number of cases rose to 233,167.

Six new deaths were reported in the past 14 days, and the county's death toll rose to 3,586, confirmed by Metro Health.

397 patients currently hospitalized; of those, 49 are on ventilators and 110 are in intensive care.

Metro Health reports new data at 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Texas (data as of Thursday, July 22):

8,595 cases were reported, including 6,417 new confirmed, 1,895 new probable, and 283 backlogged cases. More than 2.59 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

40 additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 51,749.

3,692 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Texas, as of Thursday.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,254,379 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 75.5 percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents have received of the coronavirus vaccine, representing percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 1,039,246 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated , representing 62.5 percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents are , representing percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 215,133 Bexar County residents have not yet received their second vaccine dose.

Since the start of July, the number of Bexar County residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine has plateaued. In that three-week span, 29,424 residents received their first dose, while 45,402 residents received their second dose. Over the prior three-week period, 90,374 residents received their first dose, while 135,830 residents got their second shot.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page. As of Thursday, July 22, the zip code with the highest vaccination rate was 78258, with 88.03 percent of people who have had at least one dose.