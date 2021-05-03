Plans forming to vaccinate San Antonio teachers, child care workers now that they're eligible

For most San Antonians newly eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, their appointments will be set up through their district or employers.

SAN ANTONIO — The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be in high demand.

With the newly announced addition of educators, child care providers and school staff to the Texas eligibility pool for those vaccines, officials with University Health Systems (USH) are gearing up for that demand to soon become even greater.

"We are going to be working with the school districts to bein the process of allocating doses for their employees," one USH representative said.

With local vaccination appointments booked through the week of March 15, UHS says it will aim to prioritize the majority of its appointments for educators and others included in the Texas Department of State Health Services's latest announcement.

For those employed by school districts, UHS officials say they will work with the districts directly.

As for child care workers in private businesses, UHS says it's working to developing an outreach plan to reserve and schedule their appointments through their employers.

"Much (in) the way we're going to be scheduling with school district employees," UHS officials said. "But they will also be eligible to sign up when we open up appointments again at Wonderland in large blocks."

For those who aren't educators but quality for the vaccine, the City of San Antonio has set up a text alert system to notify subscribers when new appointments at the Alamodome are available; just text "VACCINE" or "VACUNA" to 55000. For UHS, you can sign up for email notifications here or download the UHS app for notifications on when new appointments are available.

But those appointments are continuing to fill up fast.