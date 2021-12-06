UT Austin reportedly plans to comply with vaccine mandate for federal contractors

The mandate is at odds with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that bans all public and private entities in the state from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article was published on Dec. 7 before a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from enforcing the vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.

The University of Texas at Austin plans to comply with President Joe Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, university officials told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

In September, the president signed an executive order mandating that employees working on or in connection with a federal contract must be fully vaccinated. The order applies to new contracts as of Nov. 14 or renewed contracts as of Oct. 15. The deadline to comply is Jan. 18.

UT Spokesperson Eliska Padilla told the Statesman that the university has 158 active federal contracts, and affected employees will be required to comply with the mandate when the university agrees to a contract modification or when it receives a new contract.

Padilla said the mandate won't apply to all employees, but UT is unable to provide the total number of people who will have to comply because officials are determining who is covered on a case-by-case basis.

"This mandate applies to specific covered individuals working on impacted federal contracts and cooperative agreements. It does not apply to regular grants and does not apply to non-federal sponsored research," Padilla told the Statesman. "UT will not unlawfully leverage the federal order to extend vaccine requirements to those outside the scope of the federal order."

Dan Jaffe, UT’s vice president for research, told employees that they will be contacted if the order applies to them.

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott, criticized President Biden's order in a statement sent to the Statesman on Friday.

"Governor Abbott continues hearing from countless Texans who are worried about losing their jobs because of this federal overreach," Eze said. "With both OSHA and CMS’s vaccine mandates recently halted in Texas, it’s clear that the courts agree that the Biden Administration is overstepping their constitutional authority and attempting to trample Americans’ right to choose for themselves whether to get vaccinated."