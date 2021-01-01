University Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to people in Phase 1B at San Antonio mall clinic

This group includes those 65 and older or those 18 and older with chronic medical conditions.

SAN ANTONIO — NOTE: The video above first appeared Dec. 30, 2020.

University Health will offer free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, Jan. 4, for people in the most recent phase approved for inoculation by Gov. Greg Abbott and the State Department of Health Services, the hospital announced Thursday afternoon.

The Moderna vaccine is available for persons identified as part of phase 1B, including seniors who are at least 65 years old, and people who are age 18 or older who have certain chronic medical conditions.

People in this group can register online at wecandoitsa.com and schedule a time to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered on the lower level at the Wonderland of the Americas, at Loop 410 and I-10 on Fredericksburg Road. To access parking, enter the parking garage from Fredericksburg Road.

The inoculations will be provided from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for as long as the vaccine is available.

Preregistration through wecandoitsa.com is required. Details about the vaccine clinic are available by calling 210-644-1960.

The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people daily at this location. The vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart. An appointment for the second shot will be scheduled when the first shot is given. It is important that people receive both doses.