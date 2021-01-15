University Health providing vaccines for teachers in SA area school districts

University Health confirmed the organization will begin providing vaccines to a small group of teachers prioritized by their district.

SAN ANTONIO — University Health Systems will begin the first phase of teacher vaccinations at several San Antonio area school districts.

A spokesperson from University Health confirmed Friday that the organization will begin providing vaccines to a small group of teachers prioritized by their districts beginning Monday.

The districts included in the first phase are Alamo Heights, East Central, Edgewood, Harlandale, Judson, Northeast ISD, Northside SISD, San Antonio ISD and Southwest ISD.

University Health Systems has been one of the organizations vaccinating people in Phase 1B. A temporary location was set up at Wonderland of the Americas. The clinic started on January 3 and quickly filled up appointments offered to the public.

The group says they are not offering any more appointments to the public at this time until they get more vaccine. A statement sent to KENS 5 reads in part:

"We unfortunately do not have enough vaccine to reopen our 1B scheduling for the community, so we are using what we have to serve these smaller, high-risk groups. We want to be as efficient and equitable as we can with the very limited number of doses we can distribute next week."

Meanwhile, other organizations are currently offering vaccine appointments for those who qualify under the conditions of Phase 1 B, which includes people over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19.