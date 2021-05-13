University Health begins administering coronavirus vaccines to children between 12 and 15 years old

As soon as the CDC cleared the way for those children to be eligible for the vaccine Wednesday, University Health began administering the shots.

SAN ANTONIO — Children today in San Antonio are now getting the coronavirus vaccine, having started lining up less than 24 hours after the FDA and CDC gave the green light for minors between the ages of 12 and 15 to get vaccinated.

As soon as the CDC cleared the way for those children to be eligible for the vaccine, University Health began administering the shots Wednesday night and had already vaccinated several dozen kids. The efforts continued Thursday.

"I just want to be normal again I want School to go back to normal and everybody to go back to normal," said 12-year-old Aaron Colclark, who couldn't wait to get the vaccine today. "The main reason I was excited to get it is to hang out with one of my friends because his family is a lot more COVID-safe and whenever we hang out we have to wear masks and it's hard to hear because covering your face."

His mother, Mary Jane, is thrilled as well.

"I am very excited for him to get the vaccine. I'm ready to go out into the world again," she said.

"Many of them told us they've been waiting for this day and they didn't want to wait any longer so that's why some came last night, and then they started early this morning because they did not want to wait so they are very excited," added Bill Phillips, vice president of technology services with University Health.

If you are wondering how other vaccines children are getting at this time could impact this one, there is a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

"You either receive the COVID vaccine 14 days before or 14 days after the routine immunizations are given," said Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek, a pediatric hospitalist with University Health.

An adult family member or guardian must accompany the child and provide written consent for the vaccination, but proof of age is not required.