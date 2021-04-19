University Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week

The appointments are available at the Wonderland of the Americas COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

SAN ANTONIO — University Health said Monday the organization still has appointments available this week.

To look for predictability of time to be vaccinated, sign up at WeCanDoItSA.com, the organization said.

Or, you can simply walk in and receive your vaccine that way, according to University Health.

The Wonderland center provides the vaccinations Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The location features free convenient parking and is on several VIA bus routes.

All adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. If you are 16 and 17 years old, you must bring a parent or guardian to your appointment.

Below is the latest overall vaccine progress for Bexar County and Texas:

Across Bexar County, more than 987,000 vaccine doses have been administered, as of April 15.

621,769 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 40.04% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

392,091 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 25.25% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

229,678 Bexar County residents (14.79%) have not yet received their second vaccine dose.

Bexar County residents (14.79%) have not yet received their second vaccine dose. Across Texas, 5.962 million residents are fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 14.946 million vaccine doses, as of April 15. Texas is one of seven states with less than 21% of its population fully vaccinated, as of April 14