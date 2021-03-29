Texas launches online COVID vaccine scheduler

The scheduler searches for available appointments in your area and gets back to you within a day. There's also a number you can call.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state is making it easier for people to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state health department announced Monday that they’re launching the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler. It’s one spot online for anyone to schedule a vaccine appointment across a number of health departments. That includes eight public health regions covering nearly 200 counties.

If you’re looking for the vaccine, all you have to do is create a profile with your contact information, preferred day and time and some demographic details. Once you do, the state says within a day, you’ll get notified of the next available appointment in your area.

If nothing is available, the system will keep searching for more appointment opportunities as they come online and will notify you when one’s available.

If you’re having trouble with the online registration, have disabilities or are over the age of 65, there’s a phone number you can call to schedule an appointment. That number is 1-833-832-7067. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. And if there’s not a participating health department nearby, the system will refer you to other nearby local vaccine providers.