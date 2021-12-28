Vaccine created in Houston gets emergency use authorization in India

Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi helped lead the local effort, which is designed to get vaccines into underserved countries.

HOUSTON — A vaccine technology that was created at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine could go a long way toward bringing the global COVID-19 pandemic to an end.

According to a release sent out Tuesday morning, the vaccine -- CORBEVAX -- has been given emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India. It's expected to roll out in India and then be made available in other underserved countries after that.

The CORBEVAX vaccine technology was developed at the hospital’s Center for Vaccine Development, led by Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi. It enables the vaccine to be mass produced.

“This announcement is an important first step in vaccinating the world and halting the pandemic. Our vaccine technology offers a path to address an unfolding humanitarian crisis, namely the vulnerability the low- and middle-income countries face against the delta variant,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, in the release.

TCH says the vaccine has been through Phase III clinical trials with more than 3,000 subjects and was found to be safe and well-tolerated.

Here’s our official announcement from @TexasChildrens @BCM_TropMed on our partnership with @biological_e to vaccinate the world beginning with this EUA in India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/ROA0cpcBva — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 28, 2021