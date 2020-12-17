Texas anticipates receiving 620,000 vaccine doses in second week of distribution

The number of vaccine doses expected from Pfizer has decreased to about 160,000. Most of those doses will go to long-term care facilities, officials said.

Texas health officials say they expect to receive more than 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second week of distribution.

Of those, almost 160,000 will be the Pfizer vaccine and more than 460,000 will be from Moderna, officials confirmed.

Most of the Pfizer doses will go toward federal long-term care pharmacy partnership, state officials said.

The state says the estimated number of Pfizer doses they will receive in the second week has decreased by about 64,000.

Pfizer released a statement saying the decrease in the number of doses distributed next week is because they are still waiting on instructions for where to ship doses.

"We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses," a statement from Pfizer read, in part.

Pfizer said it expects to ship 50 million doses around the world in 2020, and 1.3 billion in 2021.

The distribution of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is contingent on approval of an emergency use authorization, which is expected by the end of the week.