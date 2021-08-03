Signup for 10,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments at Alamodome to be made available Monday night

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health announced on Sunday that they would make signup for 10,000 first-dose Pfizer coronavirus vaccine appointments at the Alamodome available on Monday evening.
This is for Phase 1A and 1B which includes healthcare workers, EMS personnel, long-term care providers, and anyone over 65 or over 16 with chronic health conditions. School and childcare workers are now eligible as well, and will need to show proper identification.
Anyone eligible can sign up on the registration website or call 311 option 8 starting at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wants to receive text alerts from the city about when appointments open up can text VACCINE to 55000 or in Spanish VACUNA to 55000.