San Antonio VA Medical Center to administer second dose vaccinations to Veterans

SAN ANTONIO — South Texas Veterans Health Care System is administering second dose vaccinations for Veterans on January 30.

Veterans scheduled to receive their second dose this Saturday received their first vaccination on January 9.

These vaccines will be administered at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Frank M. Tejeda Outpatient Clinic. The Kerrville VA Medical Center will not be performing vaccinations on Saturday.

Veterans (65 years and older) that choose to show up at any of the campuses without an appointment will be scheduled for a future vaccination appointment, but will not receive same-day vaccinations due to available supply.

Additionally, Veterans must be enrolled with the VA prior to receiving any vaccine at the above locations.