COVID-19 vaccine shipments to San Antonio delayed, prompting reschedule of second dose

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Metro Health says COVID-19 vaccine second-dose appointments will have to be rescheduled at the Alamodome after shipments from the state's health department were delayed.
Appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 through Thursday, February 4 will be rescheduled for the same times on February 16-18, according to a release from Metro Health.
The doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not arrived at this time,” said Dr. Anita Kurian with Metro Health. “We understand that some may be concerned about the extended time between their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”
The city says individuals affected by the delay will receive further communication regarding appointment rescheduling via the email or phone number provided at registration.