San Antonio ISD and H-E-B to collaborate on COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday, June 12

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B and the San Antonio Independent School District have teamed up to vaccinate eligible students and their family members, according to the district.

The one-day blitz is aimed to vaccinate as many of the District’s eligible middle school students and their family members as possible, according to a statement from SAISD.

SAISD families and children ages 12 and older are eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine during these clinics.

Vaccination clinics will be held at several neighborhood H-E-B stores near school campuses on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, SAISD said.

Throughout this week, H-E-B also held on-campus vaccination clinics at SAISD high schools. SAISD is focused on ensuring COVID-19 vaccinations are accessible to all eligible students, their families, and staff members to end this school year and begin the next one on a strong note.

“These vaccines, in combination with our continued safety protocols and weekly COVID-19 testing, will ensure we have the safest possible school environments,” said SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez. “We couldn’t do this without our community and health partners, and we are grateful to H-E-B for working with us to provide these clinics.”

H-E-B pharmacies also accept walk-ins daily. Weekday hours are from 9 a.m. to close, and weekend hours vary by store, SAISD said.

“H-E-B pharmacies have long been a trusted source for all routine childhood and adult immunizations,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B public affairs manager. “We’re honored also to provide SAISD families with an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”