San Antonio launches text alert service to notify residents of more vaccine availability

SAN ANTONIO — Staying informed on coronavirus vaccine distribution just got a bit easier for San Antonians.
On Wednesday, city leaders announced a new text alert system residents can opt into which will allow them to receive direct notifications about the opening of additional vaccination appointments. All you have to do is text "VACCINE" or "VACUNA" for Spanish-speakers to 55000.
The new service is a collaboration between the City of San Antonio and various local vaccine sites.
The city emphasized that residents won't be able to make an appointment or be added to a wait list via the service; doing that still takes contacting individual distribution sites directly. Find our more in our comprehensive Vaccine Tracker.