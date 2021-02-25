San Antonio launches text alert service to notify residents of more vaccine availability

The service is strictly a notification system; residents must still reach out to distribution sites to make an appointment.

SAN ANTONIO — Staying informed on coronavirus vaccine distribution just got a bit easier for San Antonians.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced a new text alert system residents can opt into which will allow them to receive direct notifications about the opening of additional vaccination appointments. All you have to do is text "VACCINE" or "VACUNA" for Spanish-speakers to 55000.

The new service is a collaboration between the City of San Antonio and various local vaccine sites.