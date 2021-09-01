Registration for 9,000 slots at Alamodome's mass vaccination site filled up in six minutes

According to the City of San Antonio's Office of Emergency Management, there were more than 11,000 people on the registration website when it opened at 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — If you were trying to get one of the 9,000 vaccination slots at the Alamodome's mass vaccination site, you're out of luck... for now.

City leaders announced their plans to use the Alamodome as a mass no-cost COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday.

When registration opened Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the 9,000 open slots filled up in less than 30 minutes.

At 9:22 a.m. a tweet from the City of San Antonio's official Twitter account announced that registration was full and asked that citizens be patient, "We will open more slots as more vaccines become available."

At 10 a.m., the City of San Antonio's Office of Emergency Management sent out a release that said, "the 9,000 available slots were taken within six minutes of registration opening. There were more than 11,000 people on the registration website when it opened at 9 a.m."

Many users who attempted to sign up within the 9 o'clock hour kept getting an error message that read "This site can't be reached."

In response to the rapid registration, Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager said, “I want to thank the community for their patience as the City works with our State partners to make more vaccine available. The registration system worked as designed, but there is far greater demand than available supply at this time. When we receive more doses from the State of Texas, we will have more appointments available in the coming days and weeks, and we will keep the public informed about registration opportunities."

On Monday, Bexar County residents who fall under Phases 1A and 1B will be able to receive the Pfizer variant of the vaccine by appointment only.

The site is expected to distribute 1,500 vaccines per day.

It was also announced Saturday morning that the southside would also serve as the home of a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine site.

Appointments are required to be made by phone so that everyone has the same chance to book an appointment regardless of web access.

The number to book an appointment at the WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center is (833)-968-1745.

Another site is expected to be coming to the WellMed Lopez center.

#SanAntonio: vaccinations coming to Southside, appts by phone so everyone has same chance to book regardless of web access

▪️*call 833-968-1745 to set up appt*

▪️shots start Mon at WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center

For more information, you can visit the city's COVID-19 website here.

