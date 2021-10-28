San Antonio parents weight vaccine decision for their kids as eligibility looms

For some families, the decision to vaccinate their young children is an easy one. For others, it isn't quite so clear-cut.

SAN ANTONIO — Children as young as 5 years old could soon be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. A decision from the FDA on Pfizer shots for kids is expected soon.

On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel voted in favor of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The FDA is expected to make a final ruling as early as next week.

Rolando Soto Hernandez Jr. said he and his wife are supporters of the coronavirus vaccine, sharing that the disease affected his family.

“We did have a few family members who did get COVID. We had a family member that did pass away from COVID,” Hernandez Jr. said.

He said he wants to get his son, 24-month-old Damian, the vaccine. Hernandez Jr. said his wife, who is 37 weeks pregnant, decided to get immunized.

“She did some research and talked to her doctor. Her doctor told her it was her decision,” he recalled.

But Emily Rawls said it’s not such a cut-and-dry decision for her. She has three children and plans to wait, saying she has concerns about the size of the vaccine trial for kids and pointed out that the overall risk of children becoming severely ill or dying from the coronavirus remains very low.

