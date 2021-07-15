Pfizer vaccine available at NISD elementary schools for anyone 12 and up

There are two remaining opportunities for anyone 12 and older to get immunized at some elementary schools.

SAN ANTONIO — Still need a COVID-19 vaccine? Northside Independent School District has two more COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for July.

Here are the dates, times and locations:

July 15: Behlau Elementary School, 2355 Camp Light Way, 4 to 6 p.m.

July 19: Martin Elementary School, 730 Canterbury Drive, 4 to 6 p.m.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.

NISD said these locations will administer the Pfizer vaccine that is available for anyone 12 years and older. The clinics are open to students, families and the community.

You can visit the Curative website to register in advance or call (888) 702-9042.

In addition, there are a number of other locations offering vaccines in the NISD area. They include:

HEB Stores/Pharmacies

Baptist Hospital System (BHS). All BHS vaccination clinics are open to the public for ages 12 and up.

University Health

On Wednesday, city leaders held a news conference to discuss the recent news about the positivity rate increasing. According to Metro Health, the positivity went up to 11.2% on Monday, July 12 – jumping more than 5 percentage points from last week when it was at 5.4%. On June 30, it was 3.8%. COVID-19 cases in our area are also slightly up. Metro Health said fewer people are getting tested for the virus overall, and more people are testing positive.

“The virus isn’t finished with us,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “This virus has taken too many of our friends and neighbors.”