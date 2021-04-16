NEISD to offer vaccines appointments to students age 18 and over

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD announced Friday it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to student 18 years of age and older.
The district said it will administer the vaccine at Piper Bass Memorial Student Center on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Parents can register their child to for the vaccine at this link. There is a limited number of vaccine appointments available.
Students will need to bring their student ID and wear a face mask. They must arrive at the vaccine clinic with a pre-vaccination screening and consent form signed by their parent/guardian or have a parent/guardian with them who can sign the form on site. Students must have parental consent. They will not be able to sign their own consent forms.
Students will be monitored for a minimum of 15 minutes after their vaccine and a second dose appointment will be made at that time. Second doses will be administered at Piper Bass on Saturday, May 15, from 9 am – 5 pm.