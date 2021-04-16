NEISD to offer vaccines appointments to students age 18 and over

The district said it will administer the vaccine at Piper Bass Memorial Student Center on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD announced Friday it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to student 18 years of age and older.

Parents can register their child to for the vaccine at this link. There is a limited number of vaccine appointments available.

Students will need to bring their student ID and wear a face mask. They must arrive at the vaccine clinic with a pre-vaccination screening and consent form signed by their parent/guardian or have a parent/guardian with them who can sign the form on site. Students must have parental consent. They will not be able to sign their own consent forms.