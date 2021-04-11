Most commonly-asked questions about children ages 5-11 getting the COVID vaccine

For some parents, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

HOUSTON — Children are getting COVID-19 vaccine shots following the CDC's green light. But for some parents, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Dr. Stan Spinner, a pediatrician at Texas Children's Hospital, said he gets a lot of questions from parents who are still unsure.

"They're not sure because it hasn't been out that long. It's been out a year in general," said Dr. Spinner. "Certainly for children, they think about long-term side effects and if it's worth the risk."

Most commonly asked questions about children getting COVID vaccine

Reporter: Does my child need to get the vaccine?

Dr. Spinner: "Do you want to keep your child safe then the answer is yes."

Reporter: Is it safe for my child to get the vaccine?

Dr. Spinner: "It is a significantly more of a risk of getting infected and have consequences of the infection then getting the shot."

Reporter: What about myocarditis? A rare inflammation of the heart muscle that's been reported in teens who have got the shot.

Dr. Spinner: "It has not been seen during the trails from the 5-11 children whatsoever. We know that the instances of myocarditis due to COVID is 10, 20, 30 times more common than due to the vaccine and it's also much more serious."

For those still on the fence, Dr. Spinner said COVID is one of the leading causes of death in children in our country right now and parents need to know that COVID is not something to take lightly for kids of any age.