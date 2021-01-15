Here's what needs to happen before San Antonio ramps up efforts on more mega vaccination sites

There are currently four in town, but more could eventually pop up.

SAN ANTONIO — More mega vaccination sites are coming to San Antonio. But for that to happen, the city first needs more supply.

As of Thursday, Bexar County has received more than 154,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, which is not enough to meet the surging demand of immunization requests. The city says it has taken 5 million calls about getting the shot.

There are currently four mega vaccine sites across the city, and appointments are required before visiting any of them.

Kendall County Court Reporter Tonya Thompson got her COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Alamodome on Thursday, documenting her two-journey from arrival to immunization in the process.

"I pulled out my camera and started showing the lines, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is going to take forever,'" she said.

When you go to the Alamodome for your appointment, expect to wait in your car in Lot C. You'll then be escorted by police to head to the other side of the stadium, to Lot A. At that point, those who can't walk are allowed to stay in their cars and get the vaccine.

The others, like Thompson, go inside. Once inside, you will get your temperature checked and then fill out paperwork.

"Then you raise your hand when you get the form done," Thompson said. "Then they stick you in a line six feet apart."

All in all, the breast cancer survivor said the process was flawless. Thompson waited 15 minutes after getting her vaccine to make sure she didn't have a reaction.

"It didn't even hurt," she said. "Just breathe. It is not that tough as it sounds. It is really easy and very important."