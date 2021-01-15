Metro Health receives another 9,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Appointments for next week at the Alamodome can be made online.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Metro Health District received another 9,000-dose shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and will begin booking appointments today for the Alamodome next week.

To avoid the overwhelming rush of residents seeking appointments that occurred with the first series of Alamodome appointments, the City of San Antonio will make appointments available on a rolling basis.

Appointments made today will be for approximately 2,000 slots on Monday; tomorrow, the City will make available 2,000 slots for Tuesday and so on.

The registration system will continue to reopen as appointments become available.

Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said, "With more frequent registration opportunities, we hope to spread out the demand and give eligible residents more chances to book an appointment for the vaccine."

Vaccine supplies are expected to improve over the next several weeks.

Appointments for the Alamodome can be made by visiting this website.

Those without internet access may call 311 and select option 8 to book an appointment.